Boys State Basketball preview: Meridian
MERIDIAN WARRIORS

CLASS 5A

Record: 17-1

State seed: District 3 champ

Coach: Jeff Sanor, fourth season

Players to watch: F Brody Rowbury, sr.; G Joe Mpoyo, sr.; PG McKay Anderson, sr.

Notes: Wire-to-wire No. 1 team in the state media poll. … No. 1 scoring offense in 5A (65.2 ppg). … No. 2 scoring defense in 5A (44.3 ppg). … Back-to-back trips to state after a 13-year drought. … The 6-10 Rowbury leads the teams in points (17.0 ppg), rebounds (8.9) and field-goal percentage (60.4%). … Mpoyo (16.9 ppg) gives the Warriors another scorer, and Anderson (10.0 ppg, 4.1 assists) runs the up-tempo offense. … Only loss was a 52-50 loss to Rocky Mountain. … Won three state titles (1979, ‘83, ‘92). … Last reached the finals in 2001. … Last state trophy was a consolation title in 2006. … Hasn’t won a first-round game since 2003. … Won its first district title since 2003 last week. 

