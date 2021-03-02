 Skip to main content
Boys State Basketball preview: Melba

MELBA MUSTANGS

CLASS 2A

Record: 19-4

State seed: District 3 champ

Coach: Spencer Trappett, third season

Players to watch: G Joe Reiber, jr.; G Braden Volkers, so.; G/F Cache Beus, fr.

Notes: At state for the second year in a row. … Reiber is the Mustangs’ leading scorer (16.7 ppg). He is also averaging 7.1 rebounds, 2.3 steals and 2 assists. … Beus is the leading rebounder, averaging 11.3 per game during his freshman season. Beus is also averaging 8.8 points and 1.7 steals per game. … Won its only state title and played in its last championship game in 2011. … Hasn’t won a first-round game or a state trophy since 2011. … Unranked in the final state media poll.

