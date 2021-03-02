Boys State Basketball preview: McCall-Donnelly

MCCALL-DONNELLY VANDALS

Notes: At state for the first time since 2011 and second time in 33 years. … No. 1 scoring defense in 3A at 38.9 ppg. … Unranked in the final state media poll. … Didn’t play its first game until Jan. 15 due to a district coronavirus policy. … Only losses were to league rival and state qualifier Fruitland. … Played one nonconference game, a 52-44 win vs. Grangeville. … Green (16.5 ppg, 5.5 rebounds) leads the team in scoring, while Speirs (12.0 ppg, 8.5 rebounds) tops the rebounding category. … Four players average six or more points per game. … Spent the past 10 years in the 2A classification before rejoining 3A this season. … Never won a state title nor reached the finals.