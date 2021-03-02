 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Boys State Basketball preview: Marsh Valley
0 comments

Boys State Basketball preview: Marsh Valley

  • 0

MARSH VALLEY EAGLES

CLASS 3A

Record: 19-6

State seed: District 5 champ

Coach: Kent Howell, first season

Players to watch: G Bracken Howell, sr.; F Cody Hansen, sr.; G Karter Howell, jr.

Notes: Marsh Valley returns to state for the third year in a row. ... The Eagles went two-and-out in 2020. ... One state championship in program history (1988). ... Howell still holds the 3A state tournament record for 3s in a game with seven in 1995. ... Marsh Valley's only double-digit loss was 64-52 to Soda Springs. ... Howell and Hansen each averaged about 10 points and four rebounds heading into the district tournament, but Marsh Valley is a very balanced team. ... Ranked No. 3 in the final media poll. … Won its last state trophy in 2005, when it finished third. 

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+6
VANISHED: Missing in the Magic Valley, Part 1
Local

VANISHED: Missing in the Magic Valley, Part 1

  • 6 min to read

On a Sunday in November 1996, Richard Willis Bendele borrowed a shotgun to hunt pheasants at the lava-encrusted desert north of Kimama near the Laidlaw Corrals area. His family and girlfriend never saw the 29-year old Burley native again.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News