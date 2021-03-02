Boys State Basketball preview: Marsh Valley

MARSH VALLEY EAGLES

Notes: Marsh Valley returns to state for the third year in a row. ... The Eagles went two-and-out in 2020. ... One state championship in program history (1988). ... Howell still holds the 3A state tournament record for 3s in a game with seven in 1995. ... Marsh Valley's only double-digit loss was 64-52 to Soda Springs. ... Howell and Hansen each averaged about 10 points and four rebounds heading into the district tournament, but Marsh Valley is a very balanced team. ... Ranked No. 3 in the final media poll. … Won its last state trophy in 2005, when it finished third.