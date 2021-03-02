 Skip to main content
Boys State Basketball preview: Madison
MADISON BOBCATS

CLASS 5A

Record: 19-4

State seed: District 5-6 champ

Coach: Travis Schwab, fourth season

Players to watch: G Taden King, sr., F Eli Randall, sr., G Tyson Lerwill, G Logan Crane, jr.

Notes: Madison finished second in the conference behind upstart Thunder Ridge, but beat the Titans in the district championship game to earn a berth to the state tournament after missing last season … Taden King is the team’s top scoring threat, but the Bobcats win with their defense. They gave up 46.26 points per game, and held Rigby to just 34 points in their last rivalry meeting … The Bobcats did unleash a 3-point barrage on Thunder Ridge in the district final, a part of the game that Schwab said is improving.  … Won eight state titles, the last in 2011. … Ranked No. 4 in the final state media poll. 

