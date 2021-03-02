Boys State Basketball preview: Liberty

LIBERTY CHARTER PATRIOTS

Notes: At state for the fourth straight year and ninth time in 10 years. … Only first-round win was in 2013. … Has never won a state tournament trophy. … Criddle leads the team in scoring (15.3 ppg) and rebounds (5.7). Gardner (5.9 ppg) is the second-leading scorer. … Played a nonconference schedule with several 2A opponents, starting 2-9 before winning 10 of its last 12. … Gardner was the 1A state cross country champ in the fall.