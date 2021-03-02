Boys State Basketball preview: Lapwai

LAPWAI WILDCATS

Notes: Program won 10 state championships, going back-to-back in 2017-18. The Whitepine League powerhouse hasn’t won a title since, finishing third the past two years. … Leads the state across all classifications in team scoring average (76.9 ppg). … Yearout (23.8 ppg, 7.6 rebounds, 4.6 assists, 3.2 steals) is a third-year starter and reigning first-team All-Idaho pick. … Maintained the top ranking all season in the state’s 1A Division I media poll. … Split two games with St. Maries, Class 2A’s second-ranked team. Only other losses came to 4A state-qualifier Lakeland, 1A Division II heavyweight Garden Valley and Genesee — Lapwai squandered 20-plus-point leads in the two latter games. … Taylor and Wynott combine for 26.9 ppg. Taylor shot 11-for-12 from 3-point range against Potlatch on Feb. 11. … Ellenwood averages 10.2 rebounds and 3.5 blocks.