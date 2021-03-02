Boys State Basketball preview: Lakeside

LAKESIDE KNIGHTS

Notes: Moved up to 1A Division I after winning the 1A Division II state title last year. It was the Knights’ first state title since 1997, when Twoteeth was a player at Lakeside. … Darren “Day Day” Higgins, the MVP of the North Star League in 2019, suffered a torn meniscus days before the district title game, and is lost for the season. … Spotted Horse was the 1A Division II All-Idaho Player of the Year last year, and the MVP of the new Scenic Idaho Conference this season. … Two of their four losses were to 2A qualifier St. Maries.