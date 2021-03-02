 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Boys State Basketball preview: Lakeside
0 comments

Boys State Basketball preview: Lakeside

  • 0

LAKESIDE KNIGHTS

Class 1A Division I

Record: 14-4

State seed: District 1 champ

Coach: James Twoteeth, fourth season

Players to watch: G Kenyon Spotted Horse, sr.; W JJ Hall, sr.; G Vander Brown, so.

Notes: Moved up to 1A Division I after winning the 1A Division II state title last year. It was the Knights’ first state title since 1997, when Twoteeth was a player at Lakeside. … Darren “Day Day” Higgins, the MVP of the North Star League in 2019, suffered a torn meniscus days before the district title game, and is lost for the season. … Spotted Horse was the 1A Division II All-Idaho Player of the Year last year, and the MVP of the new Scenic Idaho Conference this season. … Two of their four losses were to 2A qualifier St. Maries.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+6
VANISHED: Missing in the Magic Valley, Part 1
Local

VANISHED: Missing in the Magic Valley, Part 1

  • 6 min to read

On a Sunday in November 1996, Richard Willis Bendele borrowed a shotgun to hunt pheasants at the lava-encrusted desert north of Kimama near the Laidlaw Corrals area. His family and girlfriend never saw the 29-year old Burley native again.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News