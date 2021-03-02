Boys State Basketball preview: Lakeland

LAKELAND HAWKS

Notes: Beat four-time defending district champ Moscow 2-1 in a best-of-3 series for the district title to earn its first trip to state since 2016. … At state for just the third time since moving up from 3A in 2004-05. … Went 0-2 at state in 2015 and ‘16 … 1-8 vs. 5A Inland Empire League schools this season, with four of the losses by 3 points or less. … Both at 6-8, Haaland and Skalskiy are high-scoring and high-flying. Each had a 30-point game in the district tournament, and each are good for at least one to two dunks per game. … Unranked in the final state media poll. … Never won or played in a state championship game.