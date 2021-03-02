 Skip to main content
Boys State Basketball preview: Lake City
Boys State Basketball preview: Lake City

LAKE CITY TIMBERWOLVES

CLASS 5A

Record: 16-6

State seed: District 1-2 champ

Coach: Jim Winger, 22nd season

Players to watch: PG Kolton Mitchell, so.; W Jack Kiesbuy, sr.; W Zach Johnson, so.; P Blake Buchanan, so.

Notes: Qualified for state with three freshmen starters last year for first time since 2014, but ran into Austin Bolt and eventual champ Borah in the first round and went two-and-out … Buchanan transferred from Moscow after helping lead the Bears to the 4A title game as a freshman … Four sophomores and Kiesbuy started most of this season. The fourth sophomore, W Varick Meredith, suffered a wrist injury but is expected back for state … Ended Post Falls’ three-year reign as district champs … Lost to 5A qualifier Madison and 4A qualifier Middleton in December, and beat 4A qualifier Hillcrest as part of an Eastern Idaho road trip over the holidays. … Tied for fifth in the final state media poll. … Never won a state title and reached its only finals in 2002. … Last state trophy was third place in 2014.

