Boys State Basketball preview: Lake City

LAKE CITY TIMBERWOLVES

Notes: Qualified for state with three freshmen starters last year for first time since 2014, but ran into Austin Bolt and eventual champ Borah in the first round and went two-and-out … Buchanan transferred from Moscow after helping lead the Bears to the 4A title game as a freshman … Four sophomores and Kiesbuy started most of this season. The fourth sophomore, W Varick Meredith, suffered a wrist injury but is expected back for state … Ended Post Falls’ three-year reign as district champs … Lost to 5A qualifier Madison and 4A qualifier Middleton in December, and beat 4A qualifier Hillcrest as part of an Eastern Idaho road trip over the holidays. … Tied for fifth in the final state media poll. … Never won a state title and reached its only finals in 2002. … Last state trophy was third place in 2014.