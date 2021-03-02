 Skip to main content
Boys State Basketball preview: Hillcrest
HILLCREST KNIGHTS

CLASS 4A

Record: 18-8

State seed: Play-in game winner

Coach: Dave Austin, sixth season

Players to watch: G Cooper Kesler, jr., C Isaac Davis, fr., G Jase Austin, jr., F Tre Kofe, jr.

Notes: This was billed as a breakout season for the Knights, who started a lineup of sophomores a year ago and took some lumps … This year’s team of experienced juniors were the top team in District 6 during the regular season, but were beaten twice by Skyline in the district tournament and had to win the play-in game to advance … Freshman Isaac Davis can be a force inside (10.4 ppg, 7.1 rebounds), while Cooper Kesler (13.3 ppg) can get hot from the perimeter … After a sluggish two weeks, Austin said he liked the way the offense played in the play-in game, scoring 66 points. … Never won a state title, playing in its only championship in 2018. … Ranked No. 3 in the final state media poll. 

