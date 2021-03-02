Boys State Basketball preview: Grace

GRACE GRIZZLIES

Notes: Defending state runner-up after losing last year's title game 49-27 to Ambrose. ... Second straight state tournament appearance. ... Three state titles in program history, with the last coming in 2003. ... Bounced back from an unexpected district tournament loss to Butte County, beating the Pirates twice at their place to clinch a state tournament spot. ... Stoddard is returning from a second-team All-Idaho season as a junior. ... Draper transferred in before the year from Riverton, Wyoming, where he was a football and basketball star. ... Along with Mountain View (5A) and Melba (2A), the Grizzlies are one of three teams with a chance to sweep the girls and boys basketball state titles for their schools. … Unranked in the final state media poll.