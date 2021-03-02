 Skip to main content
Boys State Basketball preview: Garden Valley
Boys State Basketball preview: Garden Valley

GARDEN VALLEY WOLVERINES

Class 1A Division II

Record: 21-1

State seed: District 3 champ

Coach: Joel LaFleur, third season

Players to watch: G Josh Gillespie, sr.; G Covy Kelly, sr.; F Devin Yearsley, sr.

Notes: Ranked No. 1 in the state media poll all season. … Won 16 straight games. … At state for the third year in a row. … Never won a state title. … Finished second twice (2019, 2009). … Averages 75.7 ppg, the second most in 1A Division II. … Only loss was to 2A state qualifier New Plymouth. … Kelly (21.8 ppg, 5.2 rebounds, 4.0 assists, 2.6 steals) was the 1A Division II player of the year as a sophomore and a first-team All-Idaho pick last year. … Gillespie (22.5 ppg, 9.8 rebounds, 3.7 assists, 4.0 steals) joined Garden Valley this season after transferring from Mountain View. … Yearsley (10.2 ppg, 4.8 rebounds) gives Garden Valley three players averaging 10 or more points.

