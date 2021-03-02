 Skip to main content
Boys State Basketball preview: Fruitland
FRUITLAND GRIZZLIES

CLASS 3A

Record: 16-6

State seed: District 3 champ

Coach: Mark Van Weerdhuizen/Willie Lake, third season

Players to watch: F Hyrum Lindsey, sr.; G Dylan Watson, sr.; F Nolan Bower, jr.

Notes: At state for the 17th time in 19 years. … Ranked No. 4 in the final state media poll. … Won 11 in a row, all against conference opponents. … Started 5-6, with four of those six losses coming to 5A or 4A schools. … Lindsey, a reigning first-team All-Idaho pick, leads the team in points (20.3 ppg), rebounds (12.3) and assists (2.6). …  Watson (12.0 ppg, 2.0 assists, 2.1 steals) and Bower (9.3 ppg, 6.1 rebounds, 2.2 assists) keep teams from focusing solely on Lindsey. .... Won a state trophy three years in a row, including third place last season. … Won five state titles, the last in 2018. … Reached the finals seven times in the past 13 years. 

