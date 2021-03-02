 Skip to main content
Boys State Basketball preview: Eagle
Boys State Basketball preview: Eagle

EAGLE MUSTANGS

CLASS 5A

Record: 13-7

State seed: Play-in game winner

Coach: Cody Pickett, first season

Players to watch: F Jason Janish, sr.; F Donovan Jones, jr.; PG Isaac Deedon, sr.

Notes: Third straight trip to state. … Unranked in the final state media poll. … Janish leads the team in points (15.1 ppg) and rebounds (5.9). … Five players average six or more points per game. … Deedon (6.4 ppg) leads the 5A SIC in assists (6.4). … 3-5 vs. state qualifiers. … Picked to finish seventh in the 11-team 5A SIC in a preseason coaches’ poll. ... Last won a state trophy and reached the finals in 2010. … Never won a state title but reached the finals in 2004 and 2010. … Pickett took over the Mustangs this year after leading their girls basketball team to a 137-48 record in seven seasons and its only state championship. ... Pickett is a former record-setting quarterback at the University of Washington who played two seasons in the NFL with the 49ers.

