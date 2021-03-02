 Skip to main content
Boys State Basketball preview: Clark Fork
Boys State Basketball preview: Clark Fork

CLARK FORK WAMPUS CATS

Class 1A Division II

Record: 4-12

State seed: District 1 champ

Coach: Heath Beason, third year

Players to watch: G Cameron Garcia, sr.; G Carter Sanroman, jr.; G/F Sam Barnett, jr.

Notes: First district title and state appearance since 2008. ... Lost to 3A Priest River twice this season (74-26, 56-37). ... Started season 1-11. ... Won three of its last four games. ... Garcia won the North Star League MVP. ... Wampus Cats took down Mullan 53-24 in the district title game. ... Kootenai opted out of winter sports due to COVID-19, so Clark Fork only had to beat Mullan to earn a trip to state. ... Had just one win two years ago. 

