Boys State Basketball preview: Bonners Ferry

Notes: Beat Weiser 74-69 in the state play-in game. ... District 1 runner-up. ... First time at state since 2008. ... Lost in third place game in 2007. ... Lost in consolation championship in 2006. ... Won the consolation title in 2002, its last state tournament trophy. ... Went 1-1 against Priest River this season. ... Lead by a talented class of six sophomores. … Unranked in the final state media poll. … Never won a state title or reached the finals.