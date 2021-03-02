 Skip to main content
Boys State Basketball preview: Bonners Ferry
BONNERS FERRY BADGERS

CLASS 3A

Record: 11-8

State seed: Play-in game winner

Coach: Nathan Williams, first year

Players to watch: Ridge Williams, so.; Blake Rice, so.; Braeden Blackmore, so.

Notes: Beat Weiser 74-69 in the state play-in game. ... District 1 runner-up. ... First time at state since 2008. ... Lost in third place game in 2007. ... Lost in consolation championship in 2006. ... Won the consolation title in 2002, its last state tournament trophy. ...  Went 1-1 against Priest River this season. ... Lead by a talented class of six sophomores. … Unranked in the final state media poll. … Never won a state title or reached the finals.

