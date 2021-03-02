 Skip to main content
Boys State Basketball preview: Boise

BOISE BRAVE

CLASS 5A

Record: 7-6

State seed: District 3 fourth-place finisher

Coach: Manny Varela, sixth season

Players to watch: G/F Jack Payne, jr.; G Whitt Miller, sr.; F Cooper Howell, sr.

Notes: Back at state after a two-year absence. … Unranked in the final state media poll. … Started 2-5 before finishing 5-1. … Was the last public school in the state to play its first game on Jan. 19 after a delayed start and then a positive COVID-19 test in the program. … Miller (10.5 ppg, 4.0 rebounds, 3.8 assists) has committed to The College of Idaho. … Payne leads the team in points (13.4 ppg), rebounds (9.0) and blocks (2.9) while adding 2.8 assists. … Has not won a state tournament game or trophy since 1997, when it finished third. … Won five state titles, the last in 1986. … Last reached the finals in 1991. 

