Boys State Basketball preview: Bishop Kelly
Boys State Basketball preview: Bishop Kelly

BISHOP KELLY KNIGHTS

CLASS 4A

Record: 16-5

State seed: District 3 runner-up

Coach: Ryan Kerns, seventh season

Players to watch: G Aiden McCarthy, sr.; G Aidan McGarvin, jr.; F Blake Hawthorne, jr.

Notes: Eighth time at state in the last nine years. … Last state title came in 1998, and last reached the finals in 2016. … Three of Bishop Kelly’s five losses came against Middleton. The other two were against 5A schools. … Unranked in the final state media poll. … The 44 points per game allowed is the second-fewest in 4A and the fewest among the eight teams to qualify for state. … Five players average seven or more points per game. … McCarthy (9.9 ppg) is the top scorer, followed by Hawthorne (8.2 ppg), McGarvin (7.5 ppg), Kade Rice (7.4 ppg) and Tommy Hunter (7.1 ppg). … Rice is the youngest son of Boise State men’s basketball coach Leon Rice. 

