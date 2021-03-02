Boys State Basketball preview: Bishop Kelly

BISHOP KELLY KNIGHTS

Notes: Eighth time at state in the last nine years. … Last state title came in 1998, and last reached the finals in 2016. … Three of Bishop Kelly’s five losses came against Middleton. The other two were against 5A schools. … Unranked in the final state media poll. … The 44 points per game allowed is the second-fewest in 4A and the fewest among the eight teams to qualify for state. … Five players average seven or more points per game. … McCarthy (9.9 ppg) is the top scorer, followed by Hawthorne (8.2 ppg), McGarvin (7.5 ppg), Kade Rice (7.4 ppg) and Tommy Hunter (7.1 ppg). … Rice is the youngest son of Boise State men’s basketball coach Leon Rice.