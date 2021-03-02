Boys State Basketball preview: Bear Lake

BEAR LAKE BEARS

Notes: The Bears return to state after a one-year absence. ... Won the consolation championship in their last appearance in 2019. ... Three-time state champion, including a recent back-to-back run with titles in 2017 and 2018. ... Beattop seed West Side twice in two days to avenge an earlier district tournament loss to the Pirates and take the District 5 championship. ... That was part of a stretch in which they won 10 of 11 games to close the season. ... Teuscher is 6-foot-5 and can play inside and out. ... He was averaging 12.8 points per game going into the district tournament. ... Shaul has been steady in his first year as point guard and hit a game-winning, buzzer-beater against West Side in the district tournament.