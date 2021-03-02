Boys State Basketball preview: Ambrose

AMBROSE ARCHERS

Notes: Won the 1A Division I state title last season before moving up to the 2A classification this year. … Won 2A Western Idaho Conference regular-season title and had a 11-game winning streak before falling to Melba in the district title game. … Graduated 1A WIC Player of the Year Paul Yenor from last year’s team, but returned four other starters. … Hughes (17.6 ppg) leads the in scoring, while Blythe is averaging 15.2. … Johnny Sugarman (11.3 ppg) overcame a broken hand early in the season and has seen his scoring numbers improve towards the end of the year. … At state for the eighth straight year. … Ranked No. 3 in the final state media poll.