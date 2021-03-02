 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Boys State Basketball preview: Ambrose
0 comments

Boys State Basketball preview: Ambrose

  • 0

AMBROSE ARCHERS

CLASS 2A

Record: 19-2

State seed: District 3 runner-up

Coach: Ken Sugarman, third season

Players to watch: F Hudson Hughes, jr.; G Ben Blythe, sr.; G Johnny Sugarman, jr.

Notes: Won the 1A Division I state title last season before moving up to the 2A classification this year. … Won 2A Western Idaho Conference regular-season title and had a 11-game winning streak before falling to Melba in the district title game. … Graduated 1A WIC Player of the Year Paul Yenor from last year’s team, but returned four other starters. … Hughes (17.6 ppg) leads the in scoring, while Blythe is averaging 15.2. … Johnny Sugarman (11.3 ppg) overcame a broken hand early in the season and has seen his scoring numbers improve towards the end of the year. … At state for the eighth straight year. … Ranked No. 3 in the final state media poll. 

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+6
VANISHED: Missing in the Magic Valley, Part 1
Local

VANISHED: Missing in the Magic Valley, Part 1

  • 6 min to read

On a Sunday in November 1996, Richard Willis Bendele borrowed a shotgun to hunt pheasants at the lava-encrusted desert north of Kimama near the Laidlaw Corrals area. His family and girlfriend never saw the 29-year old Burley native again.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News