Boys & Girls Clubs meets community need during COVID-19 pandemic

TWIN FALLS — As the COVID-19 pandemic swept across the valley this spring, the services offered by the Boys and Girls Clubs of Magic Valley allowed Erin and Scott Dayley, of Buhl — to keep working every day as healthcare employees.
“If the club didn’t have these services I don’t think I’d have a job right now,” said Erin Dayley, who works in radiology as a computed tomography technologist. Scott is a healthcare administrator in Gooding.
The couple has two daughters, ages 8 and 4, and the older one attends the Twin Falls club on alternate days when she's out of school, and after school.
They have some extended family in the area, she said, but that family’s children have health concerns and they were reluctant as healthcare workers to expose them to unnecessary risks.
“The club literally saved us,” she said. “I had a long hard conversation with my husband when this all started, and we could have made it on his job alone, but it wouldn’t have been easy. The club staying open allowed us both to work.”
Leaders at the Boys and Girls Clubs of Magic Valley, which has clubs in six locations in Twin Falls, Rupert and Buhl, went back to the organization’s mission statement for guidance on whether to keep the clubs open when the COVID-19 pandemic began gaining traction — and businesses, schools and other childcare facilities began closing their doors.
Boys and Girls Clubs of Magic Valley Executive Director Lindsey Westburg said when the pandemic took root across the valley, their mission, which states they will enable all young people, especially those who need it most, to reach their full potential as productive, caring and responsible citizens — meant they should continue to offer services in the community to help children with school work and provide reliable childcare for workers on the frontlines.
“People were out looking for a place for their kids because they had to go to work,” said Westburg.
On the heels of the decision came a new safety plan to reduce exposure to the virus for children and staff along with expanded hours for the clubs and hiring additional staff, said Westburg.
“There are lots of new challenges,” she said. “But I’m so proud of my staff.”
Westburg said it is challenging for the club right now to hire new employees because the applications are just not coming into the organization.
“We are just staying mission-centered and taking it one day at a time,” she said.
Everyone is now screened when they walk into a building and the clubs implemented smaller groups for the children.
The children are kept in pods so if a child tests positive for the virus, the pod can be isolated from other students.
Previously one adult would oversee a group of 15-18 children, now the ratio is one to 10 or 12, she said.
Although the staff has increased to 70 members, the number of children attending the program has dipped.
In March, the number of children attending the program across the six sites was at capacity at 450 a day, which has dropped to 350 a day.
The clubs also expanded its operation hours and are now opening at 6:45 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. to accommodate shift workers, like nurses, said Westburg.
The clubs also shifted from an afterschool program to an educational program offering students assistance with their school work.
“One of our biggest challenges came from that shift,” Westburg, said. “We have hundreds of different kids with different teachers, who have different methods of teaching and different work packets. It’s been a big challenge for us along with the cleaning and managing the extra staff.”
The club relies heavily on students and parents to tell staff what assignments they need to complete.
“There is a lot of accountability on the students’ part,” Westburg said.
Dayley said the club has done a good job of helping students with their school work and she checks her daughter’s work each day to make sure it has been completed.
“She been very successful,” she said. “I have no idea how we would have gotten through this without the club. There were a lot of sleepless nights when this first started. They saved us.”
Many of the program aides are students, who are still in high school, which has also brought a whole new set of scheduling problems as staff sets up work schedules to accommodate the aides' A and B school days.
Westburg said it works well that there is not too much of an age gap between the program aides and the attending children.
Dayley said all of the aides do a fabulous job with the children, and they seem to look up to them.
Dayley’s daughter likes how the club periodically shifts to new topics, which allows her to keep learning new things.
“My daughter comes home with stories every day,” said Dayley.
Her daughter also talks about becoming a club staff member herself one day.
“Without the club, so many families would not have the opportunity to expand their children’s knowledge or provide opportunities for them to interact with other children,” said Dayley.
