Boys & Girls Clubs meets community need during COVID-19 pandemic

Boys and Girls Clubs of Magic Valley Executive Director Lindsey Westburg said when the pandemic took root across the valley, their mission, which states they will enable all young people, especially those who need it most, to reach their full potential as productive, caring and responsible citizens — meant they should continue to offer services in the community to help children with school work and provide reliable childcare for workers on the frontlines.

“People were out looking for a place for their kids because they had to go to work,” said Westburg.

On the heels of the decision came a new safety plan to reduce exposure to the virus for children and staff along with expanded hours for the clubs and hiring additional staff, said Westburg.

“There are lots of new challenges,” she said. “But I’m so proud of my staff.”

Westburg said it is challenging for the club right now to hire new employees because the applications are just not coming into the organization.

“We are just staying mission-centered and taking it one day at a time,” she said.

Everyone is now screened when they walk into a building and the clubs implemented smaller groups for the children.