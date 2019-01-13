SANDPOINT (AP) — Firefighters found a 2-year-old boy dead during a blaze in an Idaho house.
Authorities say two adults in the Sandpoint home escaped early Saturday’s fire through a window. By the time firefighters were able to reach the toddler, he was dead in his upstairs bedroom.
KREM-TV reports a community memorial site in downtown Sandpoint is being planned for the boy.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.