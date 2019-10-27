TWIN FALLS — Kendra Reeves is finally free.
For almost three years, Reeves has felt a nagging presence when she steps in the ring. A little voice that put the fear of losing in her. When that panic sets in the boxing gloves are heavier and the opponent feels unbeatable.
After her most recent fights, Reeves doesn’t hear that voice anymore.
“I felt mentally stronger,” Reeves said. “I never had that fear of not winning.”
Reeves is finally free from the fear of losing and she’s ready to take on the world.
“For this past week I’ve been thinking and I don’t even recognize my own life,” Reeves said. “Now, it’s crazy to think I hated training, and now it’s all I think about.”
Reeves took first place in the women’s 152-pound weight class at National Golden Gloves Tournament in 2018 and second runner-up in the women’s 152-pound weight class at the National Golden Gloves Tournament in 2019. All of these accomplishments have been steps towards Tokyo 2020. On Oct. 16 Kendra Reeves took gold in the women’s 165-pound weight class after four fights at the Eastern Elite Qualifier and Regional Open. Now, she’ll compete in the Team U.S.A. nationals in December. The event will feature 104 of the best boxers from around the U.S. competing for 13 spots on the Olympic team.
“One of the refs called her ‘Choo-Choo,’” her husband, Jason Samargis said. “She doesn’t stop. She keeps throwing punches. One of her opponents got out of the ring and said ‘I’ve never been hit so many times.’”
Reeves’ introduction to boxing was simple — she was looking for a new way to lose weight. Training has become a way of life for her: She left her job two months ago and dedicates her days to working out.
“We get more intense, everything gets tightened up,” Samargis said. “She’s coming in and learning. Now that she isn’t working she can concentrate on the training.”
The way that Reeves moves in the ring has changed dramatically. She moves her head like water, rarely if ever letting her opponent landing a punch. Her punches move with a precision that she has never known before.
They chalk this to her new weight class. Samargis decided to put her in the 165-weight division. Reeves seems much healthier now that she isn’t dehydrating herself to make weight, he said.
The partnership between an athlete and a coach is one of motivating each other, Samargis said. The couple has an even stronger bond with running the Family Boxing and Fitness gym and training together.
“At every tournament, all the girls ask ‘How can you let your husband coach you?’ But he’s my secret weapon,” Reeves said. “Before the fight, at night, he is always there. All the people that succeed, they have someone on their side. There’s never a time I’m alone.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.