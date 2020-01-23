BUHL — Magic Valley Bowhunters will hold a Valentine 3D Shoot Feb. 15 and 16 at the Copus Cove Arena, 1731 E. 3900 N., Buhl. Registration will begin at 9 a.m.
The indoor archery event will have a 20-lane shooting line, and participants can shoot the course twice.
Targets will be set at 25 yards or less for children 11 and younger.
The daily fee is $15 for ages 12 and older or $5 for ages 11 and younger.
Food will be available in a heated, seating area.
Information: Mark, 208-595-4069; Larry, 208-308-4266; or visit magicvalleybowhunters.org.
