FILER — The Magic Valley Bowhunters will hold a winter open house with free shooting from 6 to 9 p.m. Wednesday at the range, 691 U.S. Highway 30, Filer.

All ages and abilities are welcome. Beginner equipment will also be available.

For more information, call Mark at 208-410-0440 or go to magicvalleybowhunters.org.

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments