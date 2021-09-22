Book Central sets book sale on Oct. 2
A crash early Friday in rural Lincoln County killed a juvenile driver and injured a juvenile passenger, Idaho State Police said.
A Burley woman is charged with attempted first-degree murder after police said she put a garbage bag over her partially paralyzed husband’s head while he was taking a nap.
The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints has released a rendering of the planned Burley temple.
"It's bad today. It's going to get much worse. I am scared. I’m scared for all of us."
A Thursday afternoon fire south of town destroyed a shop and the vehicles inside and caused exterior damage to a nearby home.
Authorities say a body discovered Sunday in Wyoming is believed to be Gabrielle "Gabby" Petito.
People misinterpreted one piece of “crisis standards of care” guidance. Now, the misinformation is spreading. Prominent social media accounts have repeated it on Twitter, TikTok and Facebook.
Q: Other than continually complaining to the person who lets the cows out, is there anything I can do (other than shoot them which is probably…
Take a tour of the inside of an Idaho ICU full of COVID patients.
LEWISTON, Idaho (AP) — A United Airlines plane tipped backward while being unloaded in Idaho, with passengers including part of the University…