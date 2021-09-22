 Skip to main content
Book Central sets book sale on Oct. 2
RUPERT — Book Central, 630 5th St., Rupert, will hold its First Saturday of the Month book sale Oct. 2

They will be open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and customers can fill a grocery bag with books for $2.

The store is overflowing with great books of every kind.

