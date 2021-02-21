Bonneville man charged for reported molestation of 6-year-old

A man in Bonneville County has been charged with child sex abuse after a 6-year-old girl told a forensic interviewer he inappropriately touched her.

The incident was reported in November after the victim told an older girl that John Wiece, 45, had touched her in a “no no spot,” according to the probable cause affidavit.

The older girl contacted the victim’s mother to say they needed to leave Wiece’s residence. The victim’s mother removed the victim from Wiece’s home, where he had been watching her and three other children. The older girl said the reported victim had been shaking when she said Wiece had touched her.

The reported victim underwent a forensic interview at the Domestic Violence and Sexual Assault Center. The girl told the forensic interviewer about Wiece touching her, and said he told her to not tell anyone. She said he touched her multiple times during a single incident.

Wiece told a detective he had rubbed the victim’s back, but denied touching her in a sexual or inappropriate manner. He accused the victim’s mother of making the girl accuse him. In the affidavit, the detective wrote the victim did not appear to have been coached. The girl told the forensic interviewer she did not initially know what the interview was for.