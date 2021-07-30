Bonner County commissioner announces run for Idaho governor

BOISE — Steven Bradshaw, a Bonner County commissioner in Sandpoint, announced Wednesday he is running to be governor of Idaho, joining a crowded field for the Republican primary contest in May 2022.
Bradshaw was elected as a commissioner in 2018 on a platform of “very strong conservative values,” including a stance against abortion and in favor of gun rights and limited government. In a press release, Bradshaw called his campaign “R.O.A.R. Idaho,” or Restore Our American Republic.
On his website, Bradshaw’s campaign platform includes a promise to end the state’s state of emergency amid the COVID-19 pandemic on his first day as governor and says he will not allow the federal government to let “young men who think they are women compete in sports against our girls.”
The platform includes the statement, “I will not allow the feds to paint good, upstanding patriotic men as domestic terrorists,” along with many other anti-federal government sentiments.
“We will protect the sovereignty of the entire state of Idaho, every inch of land within our borders, all of which falls within our dominion as a sovereign state,” Bradshaw said in the press release. “Yes, I am talking to you, Bureau of Land Management, National Forest Service. You are guests in our state, we are not sharecroppers in yours.”
Bradshaw proposed defunding the Panhandle Health District in 2020 because it instituted a mask mandate to slow the spread of the coronavirus. The resolution ultimately did not succeed.
The official candidate filing declaration period does not open until February, about 12 weeks before the May 17 primary election, but several other candidates have already announced their campaigns or appointed a campaign treasurer. The list of potential Republican candidates for governor includes Lt. Gov. Janice McGeachin, Ammon Bundy of Emmett, Lisa Marie of Eagle, Ed Humphreys of Eagle, Jeff Cotton of Boise, Chris Hammond of Lewiston and Cody Usabel of Meridian.
Incumbent Republican Gov. Brad Little has appointed a political treasurer but has not announced whether he will run for re-election. Little told the Idaho Capital Sun in June that people shouldn’t be surprised by his ultimate decision.
The winner of the May primary will advance to November’s general election.