Bonner County commissioner announces run for Idaho governor

BOISE — Steven Bradshaw, a Bonner County commissioner in Sandpoint, announced Wednesday he is running to be governor of Idaho, joining a crowded field for the Republican primary contest in May 2022.

Bradshaw was elected as a commissioner in 2018 on a platform of “very strong conservative values,” including a stance against abortion and in favor of gun rights and limited government. In a press release, Bradshaw called his campaign “R.O.A.R. Idaho,” or Restore Our American Republic.

On his website, Bradshaw’s campaign platform includes a promise to end the state’s state of emergency amid the COVID-19 pandemic on his first day as governor and says he will not allow the federal government to let “young men who think they are women compete in sports against our girls.”

The platform includes the statement, “I will not allow the feds to paint good, upstanding patriotic men as domestic terrorists,” along with many other anti-federal government sentiments.