A Boise woman shot at a burglar she found on her porch, apparently trying to break into the front door of her home Thursday night.
In a press release Friday, Boise police said the woman heard a noise and then noticed that her front door was ajar. So she grabbed her gun before going to investigate.
She confronted the man on her front porch and fired the gun one time, police said. He fled the scene.
Police found evidence that the burglar was using a pry bar to try to get the door open. They searched for the suspect with a dog and drone but did not find him.
The incident happened at a house on Walnut Street and Warm Springs Avenue. Police were called to a report of a prowler at about 10:24 p.m.
The woman was not able to provide a good description of the suspect. Residents in that area with home surveillance cameras that might have recorded anything notable last night are asked to contact police.
