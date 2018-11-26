With two top-20 wins in a three-game span, seven straight wins overall and now set to host the Mountain West championship game, the Boise State football team’s confidence is as high as it’s been this season.
It’s well-deserved, coming off a 33-24 win over AP No. 14 Utah State on Saturday night in which the offense was balanced and the defense was tough in front of a hyped home crowd. Since losing at home Oct. 6 against San Diego State, the Broncos (10-2 overall, 7-1 Mountain West) have known pretty much every game from then on was an elimination game.
“After San Diego State I think we all kind of took a look in the mirror and we realized what was going to be ahead of us,” senior quarterback Brett Rypien said. “Coach (Bryan) Harsin I think did a great job of explaining we were basically going to have to run the table from that point on out, and it’s been a team effort all year.”
The Broncos moved up to No. 19 in the AP Top 25 and No. 20 in the USA Today coaches’ poll on Sunday. They will host Fresno State at 5:45 p.m. Saturday for the conference title — the Bulldogs are No. 25 in the AP and 23 in the coaches’ poll.
OFFENSE: A-minus
The Broncos racked up 509 yards of offense, throwing for 310 and rushing for 199. Rypien avoided any turnovers and was 7-of-11 on third downs, converting both times he was in third-and-10 or longer. Without Khalil Shakir and John Hightower, he still was efficient, finding an unexpected top target in CT Thomas (six catches, 89 yards).
Though Rypien was sacked three times, the offensive line was solid, helping toward another good rushing effort. But junior Alexander Mattison was the story, rushing a career-high 37 times for 200 yards and three touchdowns. His 59-yard run late in the fourth quarter to the Aggies’ 10-yard line was his longest of the year and was essentially the knockout punch.
“I didn’t even realize how many carries I had in the game,” Mattison said. “You give me 50, I’m going to take it, full head of steam with all my heart and give you whatever you need to get and make sure that this team is successful at the end of the day.”
Rypien said he wants red-zone efficiency to improve — the Broncos scored on six of seven trips inside the 20, but settled for three field-goal attempts. Utah State came into the game No. 2 in the nation with 28 takeaways and had none, and allowed more than 28 points for the first time since Sept. 22.
DEFENSE: B-plus
Utah State came into the game No. 2 nationally in scoring offense, at 49.3 points per game, and left with half that, tying for the team’s lowest output of the season. Quarterback Jordan Love threw just his fifth interception of the season in the first quarter, which gave the Broncos the ball in Aggie territory and set up the score that tied it at 7-7.
Love finished with 363 yards passing and three touchdowns, getting off to a hot start with a smooth 75-yard touchdown drive to start the game. But the Aggies had just three more drives of more than 50 yards the rest of the way.
“We knew they were a great team, especially on offense with their tempo, but I think we did a good job of responding after that,” said Boise State defensive back Kekaula Kaniho, who had the interception. “It always takes a little bit to get adjusted to the speed of the game. ... I think we did a good job settling down after that first drive.”
The Aggies’ 62 yards rushing were their lowest since having just 25 in their only other loss, Aug. 31, at Michigan State.
SPECIAL TEAMS: C-minus
Another week, another selection of oh-no moments from the kicking game. Haden Hoggarth made two of his three field goals, but missed one just before halftime on a low snap that led to a suboptimal approach. The Broncos also failed on an extra point when the snap went through holder Quinn Skillin’s hands.
“Our special teams didn’t show up,” Harsin said.
The Broncos did snuff out a fake punt, but they more than expected it — the defense stayed on the field instead of the return unit coming on. It should be noted the coverage units did well, as Savon Scarver, who came in No. 1 nationally on kickoff returns, had two returns for 52 yards, and Skillin averaged 43 yards per punt on five punts.
