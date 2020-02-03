The Boise State football team has once again turned to one of its own to replace a vacant coaching position.
Winston Venable was named the Broncos’ running backs coach on Saturday. He replaces Lee Marks, who left for the same position at Fresno State.
Venable played nickel for Boise State from 2009 to 2010, earning all-conference recognition both seasons. He was tabbed a first-team All-Western Athletic Conference honoree as a senior and signed with the Chicago Bears as a free agent for the 2011 season.
For the past two seasons, Venable has served as the Broncos’ player development coordinator, a position that focuses on student-athlete programming. He also was an academic liaison and community outreach coordinator.
“Hard work does not go unnoticed, and Winston has given everything he had in every area in which he was capable since stepping foot on campus as a student-athlete,” Boise State coach Bryan Harsin said in a press release. “When he rejoined our program following his playing career, it was no different. This is an opportunity he has earned, and I am excited to watch him flourish in his new role.”
The 2020 season will be Venable’s first as an on-field assistant, but he has already built a name for himself in a Boise State uniform. Venable was named to Boise State’s All-Blue Team, a celebration of the greatest players to hit The Blue during its first 30 years.
After playing in the Canadian Football League with the Montreal Alouettes from 2012 to 2016 — highlighted by a CFL All-Star nod in 2015 — Venable returned to Boise State to complete his degree. He earned a bachelor’s in communication in 2017.
“I could not be more fired up to get back on The Blue to coach with the type of high-character men we have in this program,” Venable said. “I can’t thank Coach Harsin enough for this opportunity, and bringing me back into the program when my playing career ended.
“There is no question that this program and this place are special. I intend to bring it every day as a coach, just like I did as a player. This game is about being smart, hungry and humble. That’s the mindset our running backs will have.”
Harsin also announced Saturday that Anthony Lazard has been hired as the assistant director of football performance. Lazard joins the Broncos from Appalachian State, where he spent the 2019 season as the assistant athletic performance coach.
Before he joined the Mountaineers, Lazard had previous stops at Upper Iowa University, Central Methodist University, Houston and Colorado State. Lazard played collegiately for Iowa State, where he was a second-team Academic All-Big 12 selection and scout team player of the year on special teams (2016) and defense (2015). He earned a bachelor’s degree in exercise science from Iowa State in 2016.
“He is someone that comes highly recommended from people that have been with us and know what we’re about,” Harsin said. “He is excited to be part of our culture, and we’re looking forward to having another blue-collar guy helping to train the next generation of blue-collar Broncos.”
In January, Boise State receivers coach Eric Kiesau was promoted to offensive coordinator.
