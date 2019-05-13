BOISE — The Boise State softball team has received a coveted NCAA Tournament invitation for the second year in a row.
Despite dropping their final three games of the regular season and a fifth-place finish in the Mountain West standings, the Broncos’ impressive nonconference resume earned them an at-large bid to the NCAA Tournament.
They will play in the Gainesville Regional as a No. 3 seed and open postseason play against Stanford at 10 a.m. MT (ESPNU) on Friday in Gainesville, Florida. No. 5 overall seed Florida and Boston University are also in the Gainesville Regional, which has a double-elimination format.
“This is an unbelievable accomplishment for the program,” Boise State coach Maggie Livreri said in a press release. “I am so happy that this amazing group of young women get the chance to go and compete at the national level. They have worked really hard for the opportunity, and we’re excited to go compete.”
The Broncos compiled the best nonconference record in program history this spring at 18-2 and had won 17 straight games going into Mountain West play. Boise State went 12-12 in conference games and finished the regular season 34-14 to snag a spot as one of the last four teams into the tournament.
“It’s a serious blessing and I’m super pumped. Getting the chance to play and compete against some of the best will bring out the best in this team,” senior infielder Rebekah Cervantes said. “We are excited and we will prove that we belong in this conversation from now on. I love challenges and this is the challenge I have been waiting for, and I am ready to rise to this challenge.”
Boise State has played Stanford (32-18) twice before, winning 9-1 in six innings in 2016 and suffering a 9-1, five-inning loss in 2018. The Broncos have faced Florida (44-15) just once before — a 3-0 loss on Feb. 25, 2012 — and never have played Boston University (37-18).
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.