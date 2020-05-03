Boise State’s Harsin ‘optimistic’ there will be a 2020 college football season

The Broncos have been directly affected by the coronavirus pandemic. Outside linebackers coach Zac Alley revealed in early April that he tested positive for the virus and spent one day in the hospital. Alley is doing well now, Harsin said, and no one else on the team is known to have contracted the virus.

Boise State coaches also will be required to take furloughs as the university deals with funding shortfalls due to the pandemic. Brad Larrondo, the football team’s chief of staff, is coordinating the schedule for those furloughs. Harsin said the furloughs will be staggered, and graduate assistants could be “elevated” to help fill in for furloughed coaches.

“We’ll make it work for us,” Harsin said. “We’ll make it a positive. We always do.”

While managing his team from afar, Harsin remains optimistic that the 2020 college football season will happen. But he acknowledges there are more questions than answers right now.