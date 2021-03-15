Boise State men’s basketball team earns No. 2 seed in NIT, will face team from AAC

This will be the Broncos’ third NIT appearance under Rice and their seventh in program history. BSU last appeared in the NIT during the 2017-18 season, losing in the first round to Washington, 77-74.

The Broncos will play without forward Abu Kigab and guard Max Rice, who are scheduled to have season-ending surgeries. Kigab injured his right shoulder in the Broncos’ regular-season finale against Fresno State, and Rice has a broken foot and a hip injury, Leon Rice said.

“We lose two big pieces to the puzzle,” Leon Rice said. “Now, that opens up opportunity for some other guys, and I saw some things at practice where some other guys stepped up today, and I’m excited to give them the opportunity.”

SMU, which is located about 30 minutes from the Comerica Center, did not play its final eight games of the regular season because of COVID-19 and winter weather.

This will be the 12th meeting between SMU and Boise State. The Mustangs lead the all-time series 6-5 and won the most recent meeting, 86-63, on Dec. 18, 2017, at Moody Coliseum.

The winner of Boise State and SMU will take on the winner of top-seeded Memphis (16-7) and No. 4 Dayton (14-9). All four second-round games will take place Thursday, March 25.