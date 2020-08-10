Boise State football season is canceled after Mountain West halts fall sports over virus

The Boise State football team won’t take the field for regular-season games this fall.
The Mountain West announced Monday that it has indefinitely postponed the fall season for all sports because of concerns about players contracting COVID-19, the disease caused by the new coronavirus.
“The MW Board of Directors prioritized the mental health and well-being of the conference’s student-athletes and overall campus communities in its decision — as it has done throughout the course of the pandemic,” a press release from the conference read.
The Mountain West’s initial decision on fall football, which was to not allow games to begin until the week of Sept. 26, already had cost Boise State its opener against Georgia Southern, and the ACC’s restrictions on where nonconference games can be played canceled the Broncos’ marquee game against Florida State.
“Despite everything that has been thrown in their way over the last several months, our student-athletes, coaches and staff had been preparing for a 2020 season,” Boise State Athletic Director Curt Aspey said in a statement released Monday by the university.
On Thursday, players from the Mountain West anonymously sent the conference a letter, demanding more protections from the virus.
“They were ready for every possible uncertainty, but in the end, the physical and mental well-being of student-athletes across the conference necessitated today’s announcement,” Apsey said.
The sports affected by Monday’s decision include men’s and women’s cross country, football, women’s soccer and women’s volleyball.
The conference is exploring rescheduling options, including playing next spring, according to Monday’s release.
The Mountain West is the second FBS conference to cancel its fall season, following the Mid-American Conference.
Old Dominion University — a Conference USA school in Virginia — and James Madison University, one of the top FCS programs in the country, both also opted to cancel their seasons Monday.
