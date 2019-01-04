Tyson Maeva
Boise State middle linebacker Tyson Maeva (58) celebrates a combined sack with Tony Lashley (33) of Fresno State quarterback Marcus McMaryion (6) on Friday at Albertsons Stadium, in Boise, Idaho. The six-yard loss pushed the Bulldogs back into a 4th-and-11 from the Boise State 29 on Fresno State's final drive, the possession ending with a turnover on downs from pass breakup by cornerback Avery Williams.

 ANTHONY MORI, Elko Daily Free Press

Boise State middle linebacker Tyson Maeva tweeted Thursday night that he is no longer on the team a little more than a week after being sent home from the First Responder Bowl.

“Unfortunately, my time at Boise State has been cut short by a decision I made and regret,” Maeva wrote.

Maeva, nor anyone from the school, has said exactly what the “decision” was. Last season as a junior, he played in 12 of 13 games, only missing the Sept. 8 game against UConn. Coach Bryan Harsin cryptically said Maeva “wasn’t needed,” though all usual, healthy starters did play in the game. In an interview a few weeks later, Maeva declined to explain why he didn’t play.

Benton Wickersham got the start in the bowl game, which was canceled after 9:52 of play. He will be a junior next season. Sophomore Zeke Noa, who came on big late in the season at weakside linebacker, could also be an option in the middle.

