Boise State middle linebacker Tyson Maeva tweeted Thursday night that he is no longer on the team a little more than a week after being sent home from the First Responder Bowl.
“Unfortunately, my time at Boise State has been cut short by a decision I made and regret,” Maeva wrote.
Maeva, nor anyone from the school, has said exactly what the “decision” was. Last season as a junior, he played in 12 of 13 games, only missing the Sept. 8 game against UConn. Coach Bryan Harsin cryptically said Maeva “wasn’t needed,” though all usual, healthy starters did play in the game. In an interview a few weeks later, Maeva declined to explain why he didn’t play.
Benton Wickersham got the start in the bowl game, which was canceled after 9:52 of play. He will be a junior next season. Sophomore Zeke Noa, who came on big late in the season at weakside linebacker, could also be an option in the middle.
