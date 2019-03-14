Boise State football has found its new defensive coordinator, and he’s being promoted within.
The Broncos announced Jeff Schmedding has been promoted from outside linebackers to coach to lead the team’s defense after Andy Avalos departed for Oregon earlier this month. Schmedding was previously defensive coordinator at Eastern Washington.
Also announced was the hiring of Zac Alley as inside linebackers coach. Alley recently had been named nickels coach at Charlotte. He was a former Clemson graduate assistant.
“Zac’s one of the brightest young coaches we’ve had come through here. He literally could run our whole defense,” Clemson coach Dabo Swinney said in a statement. “Could coach any position. Bryan (Harsin) had called me and I recommended him, and Zac went out and won the interview. It’s exciting to see him get that opportunity to go out there and be a part of a big time winning program like Boise State.”
Defensive line coach Spencer Danielson has been promoted to co-defensive coordinator.
“At the same time we were looking at coach Alley and what he could bring to the table, our current defensive staff was doing an impressive job during spring ball while down a coach,” Harsin said. “Jeff and Spencer thrived on the leadership challenge and really answered any questions we had about preparing the defense.”
