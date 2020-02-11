BOISE — Boise State defensive coordinator Jeff Schmedding’s top priority this offseason is to rebuild the defensive line, which lost four starters, including Mountain West sacks leader Curtis Weaver.
“That position is the tip of the spear for us,” Schmedding said on National Signing Day.
“Those are the guys who can affect every single play. You want to say that about most positions, but really that position can truly affect the game at all times, and we graduated some really good ones.”
The Broncos lost senior defensive linemen Chase Hatada, Sonatane Lui and David Moa, and Weaver announced Dec. 28 that he’ll skip his senior season and enter the NFL Draft.
Boise State went the junior college route to find a couple of replacements in defensive tackle Divine Obichere and end Shane Irwin, who were teammates at Long Beach City College.
Irwin enrolled early and is already on campus, Boise State coach Bryan Harsin said on signing day. Obichere is expected to arrive this summer, and there will be no easing either of them in. Schmedding said he expects them to compete for playing time right away.
“We want guys who can come in right now and compete,” Schmedding said. “We did a nice job in this recruiting cycle of getting guys who can compete and help right now and guys who are going to be around a while and help us in the future.”
Obichere — a 6-foot-4, 295-pound Long Beach, California, native — and junior Scale Igiehon (6-2, 306) have the ability to eat up plenty of space on the interior of the line.
Schmedding didn’t rule out putting them on the field together this fall, and he said there’s more to Obichere than meets the eye.
“You see the size and you think he’s stopping the run, which is critical, but he’s got enough twitch to get on the edge and get home on the quarterback,” Schmedding said.
Irwin (6-4, 252) eventually may develop into a contender to replace Weaver at STUD, but he’ll begin his Boise State career filling Hatada’s shoes as more of a traditional defensive end, Schmedding said.
Boise State hit the transfer market hard in its 2020 class. Irwin and Obichere are joined by fellow junior college transfers Jonathan Earl — a 6-3, 190-pound cornerback — and Riden Leong, a 6-5, 320-pound offensive lineman. The Broncos also added former North Carolina State linebacker Brock Miller as a graduate transfer.
Leong joins the Broncos at a time when they’re trying to replace four starters on the offensive line, including left tackle Ezra Cleveland, who left a year early for the NFL Draft. Boise State has established players returning in the secondary, but Earl’s size may give him the ability to play corner or safety.
“The way you get better is through competition, so we needed guys who could enhance that right away,” Schmedding said.
The Broncos also hit the high school market to build a foundation for future defensive lines, adding end Robert Cooper and 284-pound tackle Herbert Gums, who 247Sports recruiting analyst Gabe Brooks said has surprising athleticism.
“Gums is really intriguing because his sophomore year he was playing a lot of running back at about 240 pounds. Fast forward two years, and he’s a 280- to 285-pound defensive lineman with some pretty encouraging athleticism relative to the position,” Brooks said Friday. “This is a kid who ran a 4.84 verified (40-yard dash) in the spring of his sophomore year at about 240 pounds. That’s pretty impressive. … He could possibly provide some role versatility given his strength and athleticism.”
When he verbally committed Dec. 12, Gums was the highest-rated player in the Broncos’ class. That honor now belongs to Texas-based wide receiver LaTrell Caples, who 247Sports ranks No. 646 nationally.
As a senior at Diboll High in Texas, Gums was named the District 11 3A Most Valuable Player of the Year and first-team all-state. Brooks said it’s not common that college programs are able to lure East Texas kids out of state, but Gums is the second Boise State has landed in the last few years.
Senior wide receiver Octavius Evans, who came in with the 2017 class, is from Center, Texas, which is about 65 miles southwest of Diboll.
