BOISE — Behind a 4-0 start for the first time since 2016, the Boise State football team continued its ascent in the Top 25 polls.
The Broncos jumped five spots to No. 15 in the USA Today Coaches’ Poll and four spots to No. 16 in The Associated Press Top 25 on Sunday.
Boise State defeated Air Force 30-19 in both teams’ Mountain West opener Friday night at Albertsons Stadium. The Broncos have a bye this week and next play at UNLV on Oct. 5 (8:30 p.m., CBS Sports Network).
Thanks to Central Florida’s 35-34 loss at Pittsburgh on Saturday, the Broncos are now the highest-ranked Group of Five team, putting them in the early driver’s seat for a New Year’s Six bowl berth.
Wisconsin moved into the top 10 for the first time this season, landing at No. 8 in The Associated Press college football poll after a weekend during which seven ranked teams lost.
The top of the AP Top 25 presented by Regions Bank remained mostly unchanged, with Clemson staying No. 1, followed by three Southeastern Conference teams: No. 2 Alabama, No. 3 Georgia and No. 4 LSU. Ohio State edged past Oklahoma to No. 5.
Clemson received 55 first-place votes from the media panel. Alabama had six and Georgia received one.
Auburn moved up a spot to No. 7 after beating Texas A&M 28-20 and Wisconsin jumped five spots to No. 8 after defeating Michigan 35-14. The Wolverines plummeted to No. 20. Florida remained No. 9 and Notre Dame slipped three spots to No. 10 after losing 23-17 at Georgia .
