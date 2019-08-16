BOISE — Mayor David Bieter said Friday that he has put city planning for the proposed new main library on hold and will no longer pursue a special election on it this November.
Bieter cited two reasons for pausing the library: Ada County Clerk Phil McGrane delivered a letter Friday to the city saying that he would not put a special election that Bieter and the City Council sought on the November ballot, and new cost estimates have come in above the $85 million the city planned to spend.
Mike Journee, Bieter’s spokesman, told the Statesman that the new cost estimates came in at $104 million. In Boise’s “hot market” for real estate and construction, Journee said, it’s possible that cost would have risen even more during construction.
Bieter also canceled the public hearing on the library that was originally planned for Tuesday night, as well as a council briefing on the project earlier that day.
But Bieter said he still plans to pursue the library.
“I believe a new Main Library is vital to the future of our city, and I will remain dedicated to making sure we have one,” Bieter said in a news release.
Journee told the Statesman that the $11 million contract with Moshe Safdie, the world-renowned architect who designed the Salt Lake City library, is also on pause. He said the city had already paid $2.97 million of that contract.
The contract was in phases, Journee said, and the project was near the end of the design phase. He said money would continue to be paid out when more work is done.
