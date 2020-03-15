Boise Farmers Market delays spring opening
Boise Farmers Market delays spring opening

BOISE — The Boise Farmer’s Market has delayed its spring opening.

According to a news release posted Friday afternoon, the city of Boise’s COVID-19 task force requested the market postpone its spring opening.

“We will continue to work closely with the City of Boise, Central District Health Department, and the National Farmers Market Coalition to determine the best way to get fresh, healthy food to our community. We are exploring alternative strategies to ensure access to local food from Boise Farmers Market vendors,” the release said.

