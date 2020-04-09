Boise, 6 p.m., April 2

A single passenger heads to baggage claim after arriving at the Boise Airport. In an effort to reduce the spread of COVID-19, travel restrictions and "stay at home" orders across the country have transformed normally busy airports into quiet, empty spaces where few people gather.

The Transportation Security Administration tracks checkpoint travel numbers nationwide on a daily basis and compares them to the same dates from the year prior. On April 2, 124,021 passengers processed through airport checkpoints nationwide. A year earlier on the same weekday the total was 2,411,500 passengers.

Sean Briggs, marketing and air service development manager for the Boise Airport, said he expects Boise's passenger numbers to mirror national trends which are showing about a 90% decline. The airport gets passenger stats from the airlines, but March's numbers won't be in until April 15-20 and April's numbers won't be in until mid-May.

Briggs noted that the number of commercial flights are down about 50% and that the flights coming in are "much less than 50% full."

In 2019, the Boise Airport set a record for passenger traffic in 2019 with more than 4.1 million passengers.

— Brian Myrick, Idaho Press

