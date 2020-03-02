Bogdanovic's 28 leads Jazz past injury-depleted Cavaliers

“It was good to see him,” Love said. “It’s tough to play against him. It’s more than basketball with us. He’s family.”

While getting dressed after the game, most of the Jazz players were paying close attention to Houston’s game at New York, which the Rockets ended up losing. The Jazz are chasing the Rockets for the No. 4 spot.

Jazz: While Cleveland is banged up, Utah is almost too healthy. They had 13 players — the maximum an NBA team can dress — so Utah sent four rookies on G-League assignments to Salt Lake City. ... Bickerstaff was complimentary of Utah’s depth. “They are a really good basketball team,” he said. “Offensively they have guys at all spots that can make you pay. You can look up and down the list and they’ve got guys who at some point in time have had to carry a team and they’re good at it.”