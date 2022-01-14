Bobby is a handsome 2 year old short hair domestic tabby ready for his “furever” home. His siblings have all... View on PetFinder
A Burley man was killed Thursday when a vehicle ran into the back of his tractor southeast of Burley.
Idaho State Police say roughly 40 vehicles were involved in a crash on an eastern Idaho highway after severe winter weather caused white-out conditions, but only minor injuries were reported.
With COVID-19 hospitalization rates once again on the rise, Idaho health officials are concerned that the upcoming wave, the omicron variant, could be the worst since the pandemic began.
A lottery ticket sold in Twin Falls County matched all five of the first numbers in Tuesday night's Mega Million draw and is worth $2 million.
St. Luke's Magic Valley Medical Center has denied responsibility in the wrongful death lawsuit filed by Sherry Thaete's family and the presiding judge has disqualified himself from the case.
For decades, residents and visitors alike have cussed the skewed layout of downtown streets. Now, 87-year-old Ray Hendrix explains why the streets in the 1904 townsite are wonky.
An electrical fire erupted late Sunday at Putters Mini Golf, causing extensive damage to the upper floor of the two-story building.
A Twin Falls man was sentenced to 12½ years in federal prison for conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine and possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine.
Sister JaKell Hansen has returned from serving a mission for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Tucson, Arizona.
Meet the 2021 Times-News football players of the year.
