WENDELL — Bob Muffley, 76, passed away March 13, 2023. A day of remembrance will start at The Cove of Twin Falls, 496 Addison Ave W., on Wednesday, June 282023 from 9:00-11:00 am. Family and friends are welcome to enjoy a buffet breakfast, and share Bob stories. Military honors will be presented near 11:00, after which the family and close friends will go fishing in Bob's honor.
Bob James Muffley
