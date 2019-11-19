TWIN FALLS — One of Twin Falls’ local, non-chain restaurants has closed.
According to the Idaho State Police, which handles liquor licenses, BLu has gone out of business. The restaurant at 1986 Addison Ave. E. had been leasing its liquor license from Canyon Park Development.
Other business notes
There’s a new sushi restaurant on Blue Lakes Boulevard. The O-Ki Teppanyaki and Sushi restaurant is next to Anytime Fitness.
Tommy’s Express Car Wash has broken ground at 135 Cheney Dr. in Twin Falls and is valued at $1.85 million.
There’s a new insulation business in town. G&G Insulation is a Meridian-based business, which does residential, commercial and agricultural work, now has a local office.
Clearwater Dentistry Family and Cosmetic Dental Care is under construction in Twin Falls at the corner of Pole Line Road and Eastland Drive. There will be additional office space available in the building.
The Oasis Stop ‘N Go at 515 Washington St. North will will soon be demolished and replaced with a larger Oasis convenience store. The station will gain additional gas pumps as part of the expansion.
Verizon has received a building permit to do $135,000 worth of work on the 1239 Pole Line Rd. East location.
The Twin Falls Golf Course is spending $165,000 to move an existing storage unit and build a larger facility.
Best Western Plus is temporary closed for remodeling in Twin Falls. The hotel is undergoing $700,000 worth of water damage repairs.
Other notables
A $365,000 shell building is has been permitted at 225 Canyon Crest Dr. in Twin Falls.
Jerome’s Walmart is receiving a $106,000 addition.
