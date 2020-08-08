Blooms unfold at Illinois farm's sunflower maze

“And it’s been well worth it,” added Cole.

Lau said the farm has made some COVID-19 considerations, like making this year’s event feature a one-way path through the fields and not a maze as in years past.

He said the change is to prevent people from having to double back from a dead end and create logjams throughout that would have made distancing difficult.

The family has added touches of levity to the year’s change with guide signs throughout the field that direct the flow of traffic and have, “Share the love of sunflowers, not COVID-19,” written on them.

Maze or not, Karen Hogancamp said traveling from Lowell, Indiana — some three hours north of the farm — was well worth seeing her favorite flower in bloom.

And it’s something to do while new COVID-19 cases are on the rise, said Hogancamp’s daughter, Ashley Carew.

“It’s one of the few things still open,” Carew said. “You can get outside and get some sun and still be out and away from people.”

Lau said offering families the opportunity to stretch their legs and experience a little slice of farm life is what L&A Family Farms is all about.