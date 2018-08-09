You are the owner of this article.
PHOTO BLOG: Working the room

  • DREW NASH dnash@magicvalley.com
Usually when I work one location with one subject I try for three images. One, a nicely lit candid head shot. Two, an establishing shot that gives the viewer a sense of location along with the subject. Three, a detail shot that gives a clean picture of what the subject is doing or talking about. 

Kai Sacher, senior vice president of global research and development, talks about Chobani Savor Tuesday afternoon, Aug. 7, 2018, at their research facility southeast of Twin Falls.

 DREW NASH, TIMES-NEWS

I was working with Chobani's Kai Sacher, senior vice president of global research and development, the other day in their R&D facility. I had soft light entering the room from the north which I decided was likely all the light I would need. (I would regret that decision a little bit later.) During the interview process I made a few frames over the reporter's shoulder. I was conservative with shooting because this angle often causes the subject to loose focus. It's simply too much in their face, though Kai did a fantastic job of ignoring me.

The table was already set by the time I got there which was nice. It's not my job to arrange anything during these shoots. I'm simply there to be a fly on the wall. I tilted the camera just a bit to give the framing a little more strength. I knew this was the angle I wanted so I was patient and waited for a good expression from Kai. Later, I would add a flash with a warming gel so I could close down my aperture, thus giving me more depth of field. While this made for a slightly stronger photo, I never would get an expression from Kai as good as the one above. 

Often times detail shots are static. When Kai grabbed the new product we were interviewing him about I threw a camera up and started taking pictures. An active detail shot is almost always the better way to go.  

My initial culling above. This gives you an idea of how I go through my selects. Questions? Feel free to comment on this post or email Drew Nash at dnash@magicvalley.com.

