PHOTO BLOG: Working the room
Usually when I work one location with one subject I try for three images. One, a nicely lit candid head shot. Two, an establishing shot that gives the viewer a sense of location along with the subject. Three, a detail shot that gives a clean picture of what the subject is doing or talking about.
I was working with Chobani's Kai Sacher, senior vice president of global research and development, the other day in their R&D facility. I had soft light entering the room from the north which I decided was likely all the light I would need. (I would regret that decision a little bit later.) During the interview process I made a few frames over the reporter's shoulder. I was conservative with shooting because this angle often causes the subject to loose focus. It's simply too much in their face, though Kai did a fantastic job of ignoring me.
The table was already set by the time I got there which was nice. It's not my job to arrange anything during these shoots. I'm simply there to be a fly on the wall. I tilted the camera just a bit to give the framing a little more strength. I knew this was the angle I wanted so I was patient and waited for a good expression from Kai. Later, I would add a flash with a warming gel so I could close down my aperture, thus giving me more depth of field. While this made for a slightly stronger photo, I never would get an expression from Kai as good as the one above.
Often times detail shots are static. When Kai grabbed the new product we were interviewing him about I threw a camera up and started taking pictures. An active detail shot is almost always the better way to go.
My initial culling above. This gives you an idea of how I go through my selects. Questions? Feel free to comment on this post or email Drew Nash at dnash@magicvalley.com.
