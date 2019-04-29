PHOTO BLOG: With your help, we won 14 awards

I almost titled this post 'Photographers rack up 14 Idaho Press Club awards.' While that would have been an accurate title, it just felt a little hollow.
We simply cannot do our jobs and make these images without your help, the people that call the Magic Valley their home. I've taken up residence along this sprawling landscape for 10 years now. Staff photographer Pat Sutphin has been with us a little over two.
Traveling throughout the eight counties that make up the Magic Valley, we get to witness some truly amazing things. We're there to record the moments that you create. Moments like Trinty Johnson as she takes her special needs to new heights while learning to ride horses, or the firefighter using their training as they work to save someone's business in Buhl.
They say that newspapers are the first draft of history, the photography we create is no different. Thank you for inviting us into your lives, we owe our accolades to you.
-Drew Nash, Chief Photographer
